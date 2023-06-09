SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Helen Crystal Hall, 84, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, June 4, at her home where she had been under the loving care of Sanctuary Hospice and her family.

Helen was born in Tupper Lake, New York, on March 19, 1939, to the late Rev. William and Edith (Blow) Otis.

Helen graduated from Johnsburg (New York) Central and also from the Utica (New York) School of Commerce.



She spent most of her years in New York, before moving to North Carolina in 1988 and Ohio in 2012 to be closer to her family.

She held numerous positions throughout her working career, including starting as a switchboard operator while in high school, to preparing tax returns and working in the accounting field for 17 years at Tru-Stitch Footwear in Malone, New York, to ending her career as office manager at Salem Coatings in North Carolina. In her post-retirement days, she worked part time as a barista at two coffee shops, where she learned to make many different types of coffee drinks.



Helen enjoyed playing musical instruments, including piano, accordion, tenor saxophone, clarinet and digital horn.

She was very active in her various churches, including serving on church boards as treasurer and secretary, teaching Sunday School for 8-12 year old boys and playing the piano for over 25 years. She also immensely enjoyed entertaining people at her home with her coffee drinks and 41 flavors of homemade ice cream. As one friend would describe her, “Helen lived on coffee, ice cream and Jesus.”



In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two children, Scott and Michael Stewart, as well as a sister, June Goodier.

She is survived by her brother, Norman (Laurie Ann) Otis and sister, Esther Potter. She is also survived by daughter, Tammy (Brian) Brady of California and son, Stephen (Catherine) Hall of Nevada. In addition, she is survived by six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.



A funeral service celebrating the life of Helen will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church with Rev. Daniel Heckman, Rev. Stanley Grabill and Rev. Johnathan Troyer officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m and the half hour prior to the service on Friday, June 9 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m., at the church.

Interment will take place at Hermon Cemetery in Hermon, New York on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Larry Major officiating.

