SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather Marie Hostetler, age 27, went eternally home to be with the Lord on Monday January 10, 2022 at Mercy Medical Center.

She was born on May 25, 1994 to Harold Eugene and the late Gale Marie (Morris) Hostetler.

Heather was exceedingly beautiful on both the inside and out. She was known by all for her infectious laugh, beautiful smile, bubbly personality and sense of humor. She brought joy to the lives of everyone she met.



Heather was a proud 2013 graduate of West Branch High School, where she was on the honor roll and often got all A’s.

She was a hard worker and employed by Excel.

In her free time she enjoyed art and fashion; as well as, watching her shows, going to the casino and Geneva-on-the Lake. Most of all, Heather was passionate about her family and friends who meant everything to her. She had the purest heart and the gentlest soul. As the true definition of unconditional love, she was undoubtedly met at the gates of Heaven by Jesus Christ’s warm embrace.



She is survived by her mother, Robin Santiago; father, Harold Eugene (Erleen) Hostetler; siblings, Kathryn (Todd) Pitcher, Elizabeth Householder, Ben (Trew) Householder, Maggie (Billy) Skelton, Joe Householder, Nancy Malatesta, Nate (Tana) Weisel; nieces & nephews, Victoria, Christian, Violet, Odin; Grandma Myrna Ramseyer; aunt & uncles, Lance Brunie, Jerry Fisher, Chris Votaw, Chris Kemp, Neil and Anne Ramseyer; cousins Michelle Hostetler and Michael Pittinger and furry friends Lucy and Mocha.

She is preceded in death by her father Ray Santiago, grandparents Vernon and Barbara Hostetler, Myron Ramseyer and sister Alex Householder.



Visitation with her family will take place Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Sebring United Methodist Church, a Celebration of Life and Service at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Fred Higgins officiating and a reception following services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

