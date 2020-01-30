Hazel M. Russell, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel M. Russell, 92 of Beloit passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 following a long illness.

She was born in Seville, Ohio on November 15, 1927 the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Alice M. (Weahry) Roberts.

She was a Manager and Cashier Clerk at Quaker City IGA in Beloit for 35 years which closed in 2008, former president, vice president, manager and trustee at The Concern until the late 1990’s, former treasurer of the Western Mahoning County Community Action Board, AARP, former board member Development Alliance, board member of Rural Opportunities, former member Beloit Village Council, the IGA Golden Girls Club and board member of the Salvation Army, a devoted lady to Smith Grange in Beloit, a member of RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program, and many other organizations in her community.

She enjoyed bingo, and going on bus trips with friends and family to casinos. However, most of all she enjoyed quality time with her family and friends.

She is survived by Cheryl D. Kinser of Sebring, Karen (Ernie) Raber of Clyde, Ohio, Glenna Russell of North Canton, Rick (Lynda) Russell of Damascus as well as 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Howard Russell in 1979, a daughter Phyllis Beyers, a granddaughter Tammy Thomas, a great grandson Devan, a sister Betty Johnson and a son in law John Kinser.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring with Pastor Mike Kimball officiating.

A time of visitation will be from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home before the service on Sunday.

A private family burial will take place on Monday at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Hazel’s honor to Aultman Alliance Hospice.

