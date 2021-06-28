Harold Sanor, Homeworth, Ohio

HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Sanor, 93, beloved husband and father, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

He entered this world on November 5, 1927 in Homeworth, Ohio, born to the late Elgie and Myrtle (Benner) Sanor.

Harold was a life long resident of Homeworth where he was involved in many of his passions: competing in antique tractor pulls and taking hay and grain to Lisbon and Canfield Fairs. Harold also enjoyed making maple syrup every Spring, however, he most enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Harold is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margaret (Sosenko) Sanor; two daughters, Linda (Phil) McQuilkin and Laura Sanor and two sons, Steven (Teri) Sanor and Grant (Karen) Sanor. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Trisha, Tiffany, Haley and Bryce; four great-grandchildren, Paige,Cole, Everett and Becket and a sister, Leona Reichenbach.

He was preceded by his father, Elgie Sanor; mother, Myrtle (Benner) Sanor; a dearly beloved grandson, Bryan Sanor; a sister, Velma Blackburn and brothers, Virgil Sanor and Lester Sanor.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio. Friends may call one hour before service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at North Georgetown Cemetery, North Georgetown, Ohio.

Memorial donations can be made in Harold’s memory to WCCHS (Western Columbiana County Historical Society), PO Box 162, Homeworth, OH 44634.

