Harold M. Clark, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold M. Clark, 86, of Alliance, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Alliance Community Hospital.

Harold was born in Cameron, West Virginia on March 4, 1933 the son of the late George and LuLu (Blake) Richmond.

He worked as a tow motor operator and potter for Royal China in Sebring and was a member of the Sebring Friends Church.

Harold enjoyed the outdoors gardening, coin collecting and antiquing; especially looking for all kinds of glassware.

Survivors include his wife of almost 68 years, Vedna Mae (Prendergast) Clark whom he married on February 23, 1952 of Alliance; three daughters, Marian (Marty) Novak of Beloit, Melody (Steve) Dauterman of Canal Fulton and Mandy (George) Zadigian of Alliance; ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Rosie (Phil) Harsh, Flossie Kasapis both of Canton and Shirley (Dave Puckett) Forloines of Sebring; a brother, Lyle (Margie) Richmond of Sebring and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Harold Lee Clark; a sister, Julie Sukost and four brothers, Walter, Rickie, Jimmie and Willie.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Sebring Friends Church at 12:00 p.m. with Pastors Quint Bryan and Lynn Moore officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.



