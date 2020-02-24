Harley “Bud” R. McElwain, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harley R. “”Bud” McElwain, 74, of Alliance and formerly of Mecca passed away at home on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Harley was born in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Harley and Rose (Legon) McElwain.

Harley worked as a machinist for American Welding and the Exal Corporation.

Harley was a United States Veteran serving in the Air Force.

He was a life member of Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club, Cortland Moose Lodge and Marionville Vets Club in Pennsylvania.

Harley was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing and spending time at his hunting camp in Pennsylvania.



Harley is survived by his wife, Marsha McElwain; a son, Michael (Jamie) McElwain; brother, Rex McElwain; sister, Judy Vila; two grandchildren, Bailey and Taylor and two great-grandchildren, Camrynn and Ana.

Besides his parents Harley was preceded in death by a brother, two sisters and Harley’s special companion and hunting buddy, Jake.



Per Harley’s request no services will be held.

Harley’s family requests memorial contributions be made in Harley’s name to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

