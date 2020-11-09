Grace L. Baughman, Paris, Ohio

PARIS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Baughman of Paris, Ohio passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Her loved ones are composing her obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 12, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, November 13, 11:00 a.m. — 12:00 p.m. at Sebring Church of the Nazarene, West Maryland Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

Funeral service will be Friday, November 13, 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

