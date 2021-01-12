Grace E. (Stamm) Cobbs, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace E. (Stamm) Cobbs, 67, of Alliance passed away on Monday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Grace was born in Alliance, Ohio on December 20, 1953 to the late Carlos and Mary (Harroff) Stamm.

Grace worked as a custodian at West Branch Schools and was a member of the Alliance VFW Ladies Auxillary and the William Penn Association Ladies Auxillary.

Grace loved the outdoors spending time fishing and camping and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Grace was a social butterfly enjoying time with her friends and family.

Grace is survived by her son Donnie (Kira) Cobbs; significant other James Mylus; grandchildren Marrah, Makinnah and Marlee, her step-grandchildren and her dog Claire. She is also survived by her best friend Rhonda Mobley which the family would like to thank for her care she gave to Grace.

Besides her parents Grace was preceded in death by her husband Donald M. Cobbs.

No services will be held at this time and the family will hold a memorial service to celebrate Grace’s life this summer.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel, 330-938-2526.

