SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria (Hawkins) Marteney, 96 of Sebring, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at Copeland Oaks in Sebring, Ohio.

Gloria was born in Berlin Center, Ohio on March 22, 1926 the daughter of the late John and Mary (Tetlow) Hawkins and stepdaughter of Daniel Yoho.

She was a graduate of Berlin Center High School.

Before moving to North Benton, Ohio, Gloria resided in Beloit, Ohio where she served as President of the PTO and organized the Beloit Village Gardeners. Gloria was a former member of the Damascus Garden Club, Alliance Senior Center, Berlin Center Historical Society and Berlin Center Silver Threads.

She worked as a secretary for Hawkins Realty and had been a manager of Hawkins Lake. She served as a supervisor of dining services at Copeland Oaks.

Mrs. Marteney was an accomplished artist who loved to paint. In her later years, she and her husband operated “Hickory Crest” and participated in many craft shows, selling quality handmade items. Birds, homes and historical buildings were often the subjects of her work but she was best known for her wooden replicas of old world Santas. Gloria was very proud to have been selected to participate in a prestigious show and showcase her work in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Gloria, along with her husband, loved to entertain, especially at Christmastime. They held holiday open houses for many years. She was an avid collector of Santa Clauses and loved showing off her collection and explaining their history. Mrs. Marteney also enjoyed Dr. Pepper, shrimp, bus trips, watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Scott (Pam) Woolman of Frederick, Maryland and Sue (Douglas) Deas of Berlin Center, Ohio; stepchildren, A. James (Alice) Marteney of Powell, Ohio and Karen (Grant) Cully of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Lesley (Pat) Hill, Kim Watkins, Kerry (Brian) Beard, Abby (Shaun) Black, Kyle (Katie) Deas and Ashley (James) Plummer and many great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Marteney, in 2018; her brother, John Hawkins; her sister, Marilyn Schopp and a stepdaughter, Sandra Marteney Wolpert.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to:

North Benton Presbyterian Church

19070 North Benton West Road

North Benton, OH 44449

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio with Pastor Herb Goetz officiating. A time of visitation will take place the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

