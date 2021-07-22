Glenn “Jim” Jefferys, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Jim” Jefferys, Jr., 68, of Alliance, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Arbors Nursing Facility in Minerva.

He was born in Alliance on November 16, 1952, the son of the late Glenn J. Jefferys and June (Rumbaugh) Bischel.

He was a graduate of West Branch High School.

He worked many years as a truck driver for ACME Trucking.

Jim loved traveling and being on the road always going from place to place, however he did enjoy taking the time to spend with his family and friends.



Survivors include his daughters, Jacky Poteet and Joni Jefferys; seven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Russell, Mark and Daniel Jefferys.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his son, Justin Jefferys and stepfather, Carl Bischel.



A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.

