BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn E. Wayt, 92 of Beloit, passed away on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born in Sebring, Ohio, the son of the late Thomas and Helen (Gossiaux) Wayt on July 2, 1931.

He was a United States Army veteran and worked at Sekely in Salem.



Survivors include his children, Cynthia (Lou) Miranda, Diane (James) Boatright and Daniel Eells and seven grandchildren, Julie (Keith) Pratt, Lorie (Rob) Troxel, Marissa Miranda, Tommy Miranda, Gabriel Miranda, JR Workman and Debbie Workman. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, Shannon (Anthony), Aaron (Sidana) and Brittany (JC) and great-great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jazzy, Jax, Haddie, Margo, Tate and Mason.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Rouse) Wayt in 2021; a son, Cletus “Butch” Workman; daughter, Brenda Wayt; three sisters, Delores, Wilma and Barbara and an infant brother, Tommy.



A private family graveside service will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.