ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glen Dale Gandee, 82, of Alliance passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.

He was born in Chester, Ohio on February 12, 1940 the son of the late Herman and Macel (Underwood) Gandee.

Glen attended Point Pleasant High School and retired from American Steel Foundries as a molder.

He enjoyed woodworking and was known for making clocks, he also loved to listen to church music, as well as playing songs on his banjo or guitar, however, most important to him was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Lina M. (Lemasters) Gandee, whom he married on August 26, 1961; his children, Eric Gandee, Amy (Jerry) Mauck and Doris Lockner, all of Alliance; his grandchildren, Crystal (Kyle) Brady, Anthony Lockner and Eric Michael (Holly) Gandee; great-grandchildren, Draven, Braydin, Alexus and AJ, as well as three siblings, Margel Chapman, Edna Rollins and Betty Miller.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Gerald Glenn Mauck; brothers, Darrell and Gary; a sister, Janet Jodon and a son-in-law, Charles C. Lockner.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Lee Maley of Mt. Olive Evangelical Church officiating. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

