BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladis Hetherington, 94, of Cuyahoga Falls and formerly of Beloit, Ohio, passed away at home on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Gladis was born on July 2, 1927, in Warren, Ohio, to the late August and Verna (Griffiths) Bruey.

She was a graduate of Deerfield High School and worked at Limoge China in Sebring, Ohio, where she met her husband, Dean.

She was a member of Sebring Church of the Nazarene, where she taught Sunday School for over 37 years. Before coming to Sebring she served as the church organist and pianist for the Deerfield Evangelical Friends Church.

Gladis is survived by her children Paul (Julie) Hetherington and Dale (Caroline) Hetherington; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and ten great-stepgrandchildren.

Besides her parents, Gladis was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, who passed on October 12, 2020 and two siblings, Helen Diver and Clarence Bruey.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, with Pastor Dale Hetherington, officiating.

Friends and family will be received the hour prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Inurnment will take place at Grandview Cemetery, Sebring.

