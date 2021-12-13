ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerry Ward, 49, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, was called to his eternal resting place on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

He entered this world on June 21, 1972 in Alliance, Ohio, born to George and Betty Ward.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ward; son, Gerry(Lauren) Ward, Jr; daughter, Catherine (Tyler) Combs; son, William (Cailyn) Ward; granddaughter, Macy Ward; grandson, Ezra Ward; grandson, Gerry Ward lll; grandson, Elijah Ward; granddaughter, Freya Combs; grandson, Brayden Reep; sister, Dawn (David Allen) Ward; sister, Lisa (Casey) Smith; sister, Angie (John) Miller; brother, Mike (JoAnna) Doak; brother, Wendell (Tommie Sue) Doak; brother-in-law, Dwight (Kelly) Brodzenski; brother-in-law, Joseph (Brittany) Brodzenski ll; brother-in-law, Christian (Christina) Brodzenski; sister-in-law, Jessica (Terry) Danner; sister-in-law, May (Joe) Brodzenski; sister-in-law, Rebecca (Brian) Broache; mother-in-law, Debra Brodzenski; father-in-law, Joseph Brodzenski; Clara ward and children and a host of nieces and nephews.

Gerry served in the Army from 1990 – 1992, where he was deployed during operation Desert Storm, with the M-1 tank unit on the Kuwait border, receiving Southwest Asia service medal with two bronze service stars.

2 Timothy 2:15- “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a workman who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.”

Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerry Curtis Ward, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.