SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald L. Kleinknecht passed away Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Circle of Care in Salem Ohio.

Surviovors include his wife, Carol Kleinknecht of Leetonia, Ohio; a son, Kenneth (Hope) Kleinkecht of Leetonia, Ohio; two daughters, Beth (Rich) Sacerich of Rome, Ohio and Julie (Tom) Clark of Leetonia, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, as well as three brothers, Edward (Sandra) Kleinknecht, Robert (Linda) Kleinknecht and Thomas (Pat) Kleinknecht and five sisters, Karen Flores, Jonie (Clark) Thompson, Debbie (Rich) Vogt, Eva (Gary) Campbell, Jean Frampton and Cindy (Keith) Stephens.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Edna Kleinknecht of Leetonia, Ohio.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Leetonia Sportsmans Club on September 9, 2023 from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio, 330-938-2526.

