Gerald E. Brown, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Elbert Brown, 89, of Alliance and formerly of Beloit passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2021 at Canterburry Villa.

Gerald was born on May 3, 1931 to the late Elbert and Helena (Barr) Brown.

Gerald was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korea War.

He worked for the Crane Company as a fork lift operator until his retirement after 40 1/2 years in 1988.

Gerald was a member of the Sebring Church of Christ and the American Legion Post 76 of Sebring.



Gerald was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys (O’Donnell) Brown, who passed in 1991.



A private burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

