NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” B. Carver, 88, of North Benton, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Crandall Medical Center.

Jerry was born in Deerfield, Ohio on September 21, 1934 the son of the late Joseph H. and Ruby (John) Carver. He grew up working on the family farm with his siblings.

Jerry worked as a welder for Alliance Machine retiring after 30 plus years. After his “retirement” he started Jerry’s Livestock Hauling and began his 30 plus years of hauling cattle retiring only a few years ago and if you were looking for him on a Tuesday, you’d find him at the Damascus Livestock Auction.

He was a member of the former Sebring VFW, Sebring American Legion Post 76 (where he served as a member of the “Bull**** Corner”); he enjoyed camping, especially at Jamboree in the Hills and loved riding his Harley being a proud Lifetime Member of H.O.G.S. Many will always remember him saying “Have a good one” whenever they parted ways.



Survivors include his daughter, Terri Miller and sons, Jerry (Jill Ring) Carver, Jr. and Ray (Michele) Carver. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mark (Amber) Miller, Melissa (Nate) Ray, Michele (Jason) Smith, Mike (Ashley) Carver, Kristen (Jason) Dycus, Brandon (Rebecca) Carver and Ryan (Dustin Schulte) Carver; 14 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Sherry Jo Gaul, Darhl Carver and Carol McClure and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his long time companion, Mary Holcomb; sister, Marie Bickle; three brothers, Lynn Carver, Joe Carver and Dale Carver and his son-in-law, Richard Miller.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Sebring American Legion on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A private family burial will take place at Deerfield Cemetery.

