(NEXSTAR) – For about a week, a website was circulating in California called AURS, which stands for Anonymous Unvaccinated Reporting System. The site prompted visitors to "Earn extra cash! Report unvaccinated Family, Friends & Neighbors (FFNs) anonymously online." The names would be sent to local public health authorities, the site claimed.

This website was not sanctioned by the state of California, which is not encouraging people to report their unvaccinated friends. The man who created it, David Bramante, says he didn't even mean for people to really turn in their neighbors. He meant it as satire, but not everyone got the joke.