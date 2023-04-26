LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Nyktas, it is with great sadness we share with you the loss of our beloved “Old Man George” George Christian Nyktas on Monday, April 24, 2023.

A resident of Leetonia, Ohio, George was born and lived more than half of his life in Salem, Ohio.

He attended Salem Senior High School, graduating in 1968. He spent some time in college at Kent State University and then joined the United States Navy, where he served in the The Seabees, retiring after 20 years. He was a Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm Veteran.

In 1976, George met and fell in love with Cathy Manley. They married in 1977 celebrating their 46 year anniversary this April.

George managed his family’s bar, The Ohio Bar & Grill, until 1983 when he and Cathy had their first child. He would go on to be a “Jack of All Trades, Master of None,” working in maintenance, electrical and auto mechanics to name just a few.

After retirement he continued to be the family handyman for his siblings, cousins and just about anyone who asked for help. His ability to serve others was an attribute that was passed onto his children, Chesney and Cassie

George was a contemplative man and a Christened member of St. John’s Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, Ohio, where he and his wife, Cathy “Petey”, were wed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Christian A. Nyktas and Stavroula (Christofaris) Nyktas; his sister and her husband, Kathy and Dennis Kapalko; his brother-in-law, Timothy Culliton; his cousins, Christopher “Butch” Christofaris and Maria Carvelas Montgomery, as well as too many close friends, peers and loved ones in his lifetime.

In his free time he enjoyed reminiscing and playing classic rock music with close friends, especially his best friend of over 65 years, John Siddle. George, singing and playing one of his many harmonicas, made for a great night of fun and entertainment! He was a lifelong fisherman, a collector, a model car builder and a wanderer at heart. He loved Cleveland baseball- translating that love into playing softball at family functions and coaching Salem Junior Girls Softball for both his daughters.

Old Man George was many things to many people, but the word most closely associated with our dad- besides “Grateful, Helpful, Kind,” was “Studebaker.” He loved acquiring parts for and fixing his beloved vehicle, as well as attending Studebaker Drivers Club meets with fellow enthusiasts. Whether they were members of the Ohio Chapter, Zone or National club meets, he loved seeing so many Studebakers in one place, as well as talking the ear off of anyone who would listen about his love for them or anything else really.

The Man has The Gift of Gab. “Good Old George,” “Old Man George,” they weren’t just nicknames, the tone in which you said those words to or about him conveyed everything there was to know about this man. He was someone you were proud to know, someone who made you laugh, and the one you knew had your back at the end of the day.

George is survived by his wife, Cathy; his children, Chesney (John) Harshman and Cassandra (Aaron) Stokes and his three beautiful and deeply loved granddaughters, Evelynn, Nora and Winnie, for whom he provided years of laughs and memories as their Papou. He is also survived by his sisters, Elaine (Carl) Brubaker, Antonia Culliton and Maria (Michael) Harrold.

George Nyktas loved many and was loved by many.

A Memorial Service will be held from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings Avenue, Salem, Ohio. Military Honors will take place promptly at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

