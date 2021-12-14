BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Munsell Bruderly, 67, of Beloit unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

He was born in Salem, Ohio, on March 7, 1954, the son of John E. and Helen Louise (Munsell) Bruderly.

He attended West Branch Local Schools.

George worked as a truck driver with Teamsters Local #377 for 35 years before his retirement in 2015.

He enjoyed farming, working on his property, shooting, riding motorcycles and was a passionate competitor and past president of the Columbiana County Antique Tractor Pulling Association. He also loved traveling to the Philippines with family.

He is survived by his father, John; his wife, Cheryl Mae (Bayo), whom he married in July of 2019; a son, Alex Paul Bruderly; daughter, Jane Collen Bustillo; daughter, Jona Mae Bustillo and two grandchildren, Ma. Eileithyia Bustillo and Justine Stelly Bermudo. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary (David) Bidinotto, Kurt Bruderly; four nieces and a nephew, Kursten Bruderly LeClerc, Erik Bruderly, Brooke Butto, Paige Bidinotto, as well as, countless dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Bruderly, on October 15, 2009.

A time of gathering of friends and family will take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

