CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve Ruth Snode, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Canton, Ohio, at the age of 90.

Born on April 4, 1933, in Cameron, West Virginia, Genevieve was a beacon of warmth and kindness to all who knew her.

Her life was a testament to the love and dedication she had for her family, friends and faith. Her journey began as the beloved daughter of James L. and Gay (Wiles) Anderson, growing up alongside her siblings in the rolling hills of West Virginia. Genevieve’s nurturing spirit was evident from a young age, a quality that only deepened with time.

She met and married the love of her life, Jeremiah “Jerry” M. Snode, with whom she built a life full of joy and laughter. Though Jerry preceded her in death on January 27, 2002, their love story continued to inspire those around them.



Genevieve’s legacy is lovingly carried on through her children, Dennis (Donna) Snode, Patricia Ann Leek, Cynthia Gay Strock, Harold Snode and Brian Snode. She instilled in them the values of compassion, resilience and the importance of family. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jim Anderson and sister, Janice K. Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Eleanor but the bond of family remained a constant throughout her life.



Genevieve was a member of the Church of Christ which was an impact to her family and faith, Genevieve had a passion for creating welcoming spaces through her cooking. She enjoyed preparing meals for her friends and loved ones, ensuring that no one ever left her table hungry or without feeling the warmth of her hospitality. Her kitchen was the heart of her home, where laughter was shared, stories were told, and memories were made.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring at 12:00 p.m. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to her service at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

