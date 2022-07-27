SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary L. Andres, 74, of Salem, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on August 12, 1947 in Salem, Ohio, to the late George and Mary (LaMonica) Andres.

Gary graduated from Salem High School in 1966.

He served in the Air Force from 1966 – 1970. He was a sergeant in the Air Force working as a radar repairman and stationed in the mountains of California. His last base was on Mount Umunhum Almaden Air Force Base.

He later attended Kent State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education.

Gary was a teacher at Beaver Local School District for 31 years, retiring in 2006.

Gary had numerous hobbies including Cleveland sports, politics, history and pop-culture. He was very passionate about cycling and enjoyed riding on the Greenway Bike Trail. Gary even received the 10,000 mile trophy for cycling.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Andres (Brooks), whom he married June 14, 1975; daughter, Sara (David) Householder of Salem and son, George (Emily) Andres of Boardman. He was known as “Poppy” to his adoring granddaughters, Julia Stockton, Brooke Stockton and Lydia Andres. His family meant everything to him. He is also survived by his siblings, Steve (Patti) Andres and David Andres, of Salem and Carol (Bill) Holmes of Gainesville, Georgia.



Per Gary’s request, no services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please consider monetary donations to the Salem High School Alumni Association (https://www.salemohioalumni.org/donate) or the Little Beaver Greenway Bike Trail.

Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

