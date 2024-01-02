SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary King of Sebring, Ohio passed away on December 30, 2023.

He was born July 30, 1943.

A Public Viewing will be held Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 W Vermont Ave., Sebring, OH 44672.

A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

