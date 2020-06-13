Frederick Joseph Windon, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Windon, of Ocala, Florida and previously of Salem, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Frederick was born on June 24, 1935.

A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 West Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 12:00 Noon, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick Joseph Windon, please visit our floral store.