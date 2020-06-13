Closings and delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Frederick Joseph Windon, Salem, Ohio

Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home

June 11, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Obit Generic
More from MyValleyTributes

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frederick Windon, of Ocala, Florida and previously of Salem, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Frederick was born on June 24, 1935.

A public viewing will be held Tuesday, June 16, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 West Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 16, at 12:00 Noon, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frederick Joseph Windon, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com