LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank P. Griffin, 90, of Louisville passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2022.

He was born in East Liverpool on October 25, 1931.

Frank worked as a Line Operator for J.L. Steel and in his free time enjoyed working around the house and being with his family.



Survivors include his wife Mary E. Griffin, children Mindy McCrea of Minerva, Perry Griffin of East Canton, Phillip Griffin of Louisville, a granddaughter, Sara Gliatta and great-grandson Jimmy Gliatta.



A Service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

A Service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.



