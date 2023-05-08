BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are saddened to announce the passing of Frank Martin “Shorty” Kurtz, Sr. of Beloit, Ohio. He passed at age 92 on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Frank was a resident of McCrea Manor for two years where he lived his last days with Alzheimer’s disease.

Frank was a graduate of Endinburg High School and served in the Ravenna National Guard for nine years.

He has been a resident of Beloit for 66 years.

He had been very active as an Elder and Sunday school teacher at the Beloit Friends Church for many years.

He worked in the forestry department at the Ohio Edison as a “Tree Trimmer” for 37 years and was proud to be called a Legend in the business.

He also joined the philanthropic club the Ruritans the year of its inception in 1959 and has been an active member for 64 years. Frank was a pillar in the community and his love, and joyful heart will leave a big gap to all who knew him and he will be sorely missed.

As his family, we could write novel after novel of the love and laughter we experienced during our time with him. We are thankful to God for letting us have him for 92 years.

His family left behind are his loving wife of 67 years, Peggy (Criss) Kurtz, whom he married on June 19, 1954; his daughter, Marsha (Frank) Stillion; son, Frank Kurtz, Jr.; grandchildren, Holly (Joshua) DeVore, Christopher (Jessica) Stillion and Tyler (Andrea) Stillion and great-grandchildren, Evelyn Stillion, Joshua DeVore, Caelyn Stillion, Jayson Symoni, Joshua Stillion, Dominic Symoni and Alainah Stillion, who will miss him more than words can express.

He was preceded in death by his birth parents, Harry and Julia (Horvath) Kurtz; his foster parents, Gail and Eileen McGowan; a daughter, Beverly Armitage and his brother, Robert Kurtz.

Services will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beloit Friends Church with Pastor Mark Reich officiating. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the services at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to the Beloit Friends Church, 18042 5th Street, Beloit, OH 44609.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Kurtz, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.