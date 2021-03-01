Frank D. Seffens, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin D. Seffens, 86, of Norwalk, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021.



He was born September 22, 1934 to the late Frank and Violet Seffens of Sebring, Ohio.



Franklin is survived by his loving, dedicated wife, Yvonne Seffens. Franklin was blessed to have a large family that included six children, 11 grandchildren and 17 great -randchildren that are truly grateful to have had him in their lives. Franklin is also survived by a sister, Annabel Seffens of Sebring, Ohio and a brother, James Seffens of New York, New York.



Visitation will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral following immediately after at 2:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Mt. Union Cemetery.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Hospice organization of your choice.

