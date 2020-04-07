Frances L. Burkert, Deerfield, Ohio

DEERFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances “Fran” L. Burkert, 74, of Deerfield passed away at her home on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

Fran was born on January 9, 1946 in Salem to the late George and Mary Jane Burkert.

Fran was a member of Old North Church in Canfield.

She worked at Kent State University as a librarian for over 40 years.

Fran was a best friend to so many and will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have her in her life.



Fran is survived by her best friend of over 45 years and her two brothers, George (Joan) Burkert and Nicholas (Joan) Burkert.

She was preceded in death by her parents.



A private family graveside service will take place on Friday, April 10 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Rick Enlow. Live stream services will be available here beginning at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frances L. (Burkert) Burkert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.