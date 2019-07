BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eunice Ann (Sams) Close, 88, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019.

She was born on August 23, 1930.

A public viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Beloit Evangelical Church, 18042 5th Street, Beloit, OH 44609.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at the church at 12:00 Noon.

Funeral arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.