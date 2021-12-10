SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Etta L. Shively, 97, of Sebring passed away at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem, Ohio on Friday, December 10, 2021.

She was born in Barn City, Iowa the daughter of the late Alva and Ada Mae Dye.

She attended Damascus Untied Methodist Church and worked as a beautician and Avon representative till her retirement. In her spare time when she was able you could always find her on the go.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Virgil Shively in 2002 and her son Edward Shively in 2019.

Per her request no services will take place at this time and burial will be in Highland Memorial Park.

Friends may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Etta Louise (Dye) Shively, please visit our floral store.