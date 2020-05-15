Ethel Juanita (Button) Smith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Smith, 94 of Salem went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020.

Juanita was born on May 28, 1925 in Alliance, Ohio the daughter of the late Brennan and Margaret (Booty) Button.

She and her husband James were Owner/Operators of the former Willow Glenn Gifts at Theron’s Country Store in Columbiana.

Earlier in her life she and her sister Kitty played in an all girls band called the “Roving Cowgirls” where she went by the stage name of “Lucky”. Juanita continued her love of music throughout her life singing, yodeling and attending country music concerts; she also enjoyed the outdoor and animals especially riding horses and spending time with her ducks in the yard.

Survivors includer her two children; James (Judy) Smith of Washingtonville, Daniel (Misa Guido Koch) Smith of Leetonia a sister Kitty Johnston of Canton, two grandchildren; Sylvie (Hayden) Zumwalt, Jessica Comolli both of California and two great-grandchildren Grace and Alexander.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband James Oscar Smith in 1984, a brother Albert Button and a sister Eleanor Sankey.

A Private Funeral Service will be held with burial to take place at Locust Grove Cemetery.

A public Celebration Service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in Juanita’s memory to the charity of the donors choice.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Salem, Ohio 330-337-6363.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ethel Juanita (Button) Smith, please visit our floral store.