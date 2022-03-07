SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer Schubert, 76, of Sebring passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

He was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 18, 1946, the son of the late Sebastian and Esther (Skelding) Schubert.

He was a graduate of West Branch Local Schools.

Elmer was a U.S. Army Veteran.

He retired from Republic Steel after 40 years of service.

Elmer was a member of the Sebring American Legion and VFW.

He loved to work on things always figuring out how to fix them; he enjoyed reading and was the person you always went to with a question. Elmer also enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing, hunting and traveling to places with his wife, however, most important was spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann (White) Schubert and his three children, Raymond (Martina) Schubert of Woodstock, Georgia, Sarah (Robert) Gallagher of Clover, South Carolina and Katherine A. Schubert of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Payton, Riley, Sophia and Olivia Gallagher, Sebastian and Tristan Schubert; two sisters, Elizabeth Peloso and Patricia Aberegg; a brother, George (Shirley) Schubert and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, John Skelding, Richard Schubert and Robert Schubert and two sisters, Esther Mae Dowd and Maryann Lemasters.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Paul Freer officiating.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

