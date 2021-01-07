Ellen Lorraine Woods, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Lorraine Woods, 59, of Leetonia passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Ellen was born on June 13, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late David L. Woods, Sr. and Mary (Fast) Woods.

Ellen enjoyed knitting and sewing. She loved her country music and enjoyed visiting her daughter in Tennessee. She was a wonderful and caring mom and grandma.



Ellen is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Cramer; brother, David L. Woods, Jr.; two sisters, Deanna Mogg and Virginia Vinyard and two grandchildren, Ethan Woods and Annabell Lorraine Cramer.

Besides her father, Ellen was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Woods.



Per Ellen’s request no services will take place.

