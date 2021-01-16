Elizabeth Jane (Tucker) Jones, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth J. Jones, 89 of Sebring passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Crandall Medical Center in Sebring.

She was born on July 21, 1931 in Sebring the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (McQuaid) Tucker; she was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School and had retired from Copeland Oaks. =

Elizabeth was a very active member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring. Besides her faith spending time with her family and friends was very important to her.



Survivors include, her five children, Mary Duvall, Liz Jones, Steve Jones, Nancy Jones and Frank (Linda) Jones. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Heather (Greg) Galvin, Josh (Katie) Jones and Zack (Anessa) Jones; five great-grandchildren, Caden, Ansley, Nohl, Forest and Sibyl Jones; a daughter-in-law, Denise Jones and a brother, Steve (Phyllis) Tucker.

Besides her parents and husband Thomas who passed away on June 11, 1981 she was preceded in death by her son, Tom; son-in-law, Gary Duvall; three sisters and one brother.



A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

In lieu of flowers momorial cintributions can be made in Elizabeth’s honor to St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 South 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.

