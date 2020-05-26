Eleanor Jane Yaggi, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor J. Yaggi 86, of Sebring passed away at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Eleanor was born in Sebring, Ohio on April 4, 1934, the daughter of the late John H. and Kathryn C. (Pettibon) Morrison.

She was a lifetime resident of Sebring, a member of the Sebring Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, Youth Leader and Sunday School Treasurer.

Eleanor was a Charter and Lifetime Member of the Sebring Historical Society and enjoyed collecting Antiques. She was known by many as a long time local real estate agent helping many people with buying and selling properties.



Survivors include her son, Dale I Yaggi and a granddaughter, Jessica Yaggi, both of Sebring; a sister, Jean Barber of Severna Park, Maryland; nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Lou (Edwin) Buehler and Donna (Carlos) Smith; a grandson, Joseph Benedetti and her ex-husband, Leonard Yaggi.



A memorial service will be held later this summer in Sebring at the Presbyterian Church with Rev. Marty Radcliff and Rev. Howard Newman officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made in Eleanor’s memory to Aultman-Alliance Hospice, 2461 West State Street, Suite E, Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, (330) 938-2526. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.