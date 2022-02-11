HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine (Freshley) Wagner, 86, of Homeworth passed away at her home on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

She was born in Homeworth, Ohio on April 27, 1935 the daughter of the late Atlee and Violet (Wyss) Freshley

She was a 1953 graduate of Alliance High School and was on the planning committee for their reunions.



She was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church and was very active. She was in the Presbyterian Women’s group, was a past Sunday School Secretary and pianist as well as the person who started and directed the junior choir for many years. She also began the tradition of making hard tack candy as a fundraiser for the church which she first started in her kitchen.



In her youth Elaine played softball for the Homeworth team and was awarded the trophy for leading the league in batting average. She later coached softball as she started up the Homeworth team when her daughter Amy Played. Elaine was the scorekeeper for 37 years for the West Branch High School boys’ and girls’ basketball team and the new scorer’s table was named in her honor “The Elaine Wagner Scorer’s Table.” For her volunteer work as scorekeeper she was inducted into the West Branch Hall of Fame in 2011. In 2020 she was honored along with her sister Eleanor Carver as Homeworth Citizens of the Year for her service to the community. She loved going to watch her children and then her grandchildren in their various sports and activities. She was an avid West Branch Warrior fan going to many sports and fine arts events.





She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 68 years, Ronnie whom she married on September 27, 1953. She is also survived by her four children: Pam (Larry) Miller of Homeworth, Randy (Melanie) of Willard, Andy (Cathy) of Beloit and Amy (Lenny) Niederhiser of Louisville; grandchildren; Taryn and Logan Miller, Tyler and Cory Wagner, Rachel (Aaron) Gamble, Chad (Christina) Gimmi, Brynn Guist, two special great- grandsons Scottie and Grady Gamble. Sister Eleanor Carver and sisters-in-law Carol Ringer, June Wagner and Tammie Freshley and an uncle Dwight Freshley of Athen, Georgia, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by four brothers; Jim, Joe, John and Jan Freshley.



Her Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church, 4306 Homeworth Road, Homeworth, at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Eric Phillips officiating. The family will receive visitors two hours prior to the service from 10:00 – 12:00 p.m. Elaine’s service will be live streamed.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Middle Sandy Presbyterian Church or to West Branch Athletics 14409 Beloit Snodes Rd. Beloit, OH 44609.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

