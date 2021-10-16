Edwin Nathan Steer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Steer passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Crandall Medical Center.

Ed was born on December 31, 1932, to Ted and Ana Steer.

Ed grew up in Damascus, Ohio and graduated from Goshen High School.

He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Nutt, on June 20, 1954.

Ed was in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Boston, Massachusetts.

After his assignment, they moved back to the Damascus area, where they raised their three children.

Ed was a computer programmer that worked at The Electric Furnace Company, the Hoover Company and Alliance City Hospital.

His hobbies included reading, collecting rare books, doing crossword puzzles and stamp collecting.

Ed is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his three children, Diana (Tony) Tenzek, Mike (Judy) Steer and David (Sheila) Steer; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Ed was a member of the Damascus Methodist Church, The Ruritan Club and The Damascus Historical Society.

Ed was interred at Damascus cemetery following a private funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel.

