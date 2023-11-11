YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Lewis passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023, in his birth city of Youngstown, Ohio.

Born on September 4, 1971, Edward lived his life with a heart full of love, courage, and gentleness, touching the lives of all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Edward was a man of many interests, which he pursued with a contagious enthusiasm. His unforgettable laugh and his flair for being the life of the party were his trademarks. He was a dedicated fan of Elvis Presley, often delighting friends and family by dressing up as the King of Rock n’ Roll himself. In addition to his love for music, Edward had a passion for NASCAR and classic cars, his knowledge and fascination with them apparent to anyone who engaged him in conversation.



The family would like to thank Edward’s family for always treating him with love and respect, he loved and adored each and everyone.

Private family services have been held.

