SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Affolter, 90 passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023.

He was born to parents Hermon and Evelyn Affolter on June 25,1933 in Salem, Ohio.

Ed served in the United States Army stationed in Germany.

After the war he worked in the railroad industry from were he retired.

He was a member of the American Legion and the Ohio Snowmobile Club and loved to snowmobile through the Michigan trails and Canada. When he was not in the snow he was relaxing in the warmth of Florida.

Edward is survived by his children, Eddie Affolter of Chicago and Christine Bomlitz of Florida; grandchildren, Brielle, Sidney and Trey and nieces, Christine Reiter and Michele Parker.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peg Affolter and a brother, Leo Affolter.

Per Edward’s wishes no service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-332-6363.

