Edward John Liebhart, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Liebhart, 94, of Beloit passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Copeland Oaks.

Edward was born on September 21, 1925 in Goshen Township to the late Joseph and Catherine (Stieger) Liebhart.

Edward worked for B&W Tube in Maintenance and was a United States Army Veteran.

He was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ, Homeworth Lodge, Akron Shrine and was a past member of Mile Branch Grange.

Survivors include his two sons, Douglas (Judy) of Beloit and David (Brandy) of Sebring. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Jon (Marisa) Liebhart, Sarah Liebhart and Lindsay (Aaron) Twaddle; six great-grandchildren, Millie and Cameron Dickens, Teagan and Enzley Twaddle, Hendrix Liebhart and Kenzie Hoover, as well as two brothers, Richard and Walter Liebhart.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Liebhart, who passed away on February 12, 2020 and a daughter, Diane Liebhart on April 13, 2014.

A private family service has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment was at Bethel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Edward’s honor to Dementia Society of America, P.O. 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

