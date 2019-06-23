Earl Frederick Johanson, Sr. Obituary

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Frederick Johanson, Sr., 91 of Alliance, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois on August 11, 1927, the son of the late Frederick and Irene (Drake) Johanson.

He was a graduate of Alliance High School and served in the U.S. Navy for two years and the Navy Reserves for 13 years.

He worked at Alliance Machine and retired from there in 1986 after 36 years.

Mr. Johanson was very active in his church, First Baptist Church in Alliance serving in many roles including but not limited to the Diaconate Board, Assistant Treasurer and Assistant Superintendent of Sunday School.

Earl was a member of Conrad Lodge #271, York Rite Commander, Chapter #83 Council #112, Scottish Rite Valley of Canton, Tadmor Shrine serving on Temple Guard and the Motorcycle Unit, Alliance Shrine Club serving as President, a member of the Flag Unit and a member of the American Legion #166.

He is survived by his wife, N. Jane (Hollaway) Johanson; three children, Jennifer (Dennis) Miller of Cincinnati, Ohio, Lorie (Rick) Schillig of Lewisburg, Tennessee and Fred Johanson, Jr. of Alliance. He is also survived by a brother, Arthur (Sue) Johanson of Damascus, Ohio; sisters, LaVerne (Alex) Vafides of Boardman, Ohio and Betty McGirr of Fostoria, Ohio, eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Johanson.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Alliance with Rev. Joshua Smith, officiating.

A time of visitation will take place at the church the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.

Burial will take place in Fairmount Memorial Park with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made in Earl’s honor to the First Baptist Church in Alliance or to the Alliance Shrine Club Transportation Unit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.

