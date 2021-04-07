Dorothy V. Brigger, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy V. Brigger, 98 of Berlin Center, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Shiela’s Haven.

Dorothy was born on June 3, 1922 in Keyser, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Chester M. and Virginia (Clem) Wolf.

She was a graduate of Tallmadge High School.

She attended New Hope Church of God.

Dorothy enjoyed crafting, making Christmas ornaments and always was on the lookout for pinecones to use in her crafts.



Survivors include her three children, Kathy (Dave Nicholson) Brigger of Atwater, Dale (Marge) Brigger of Akron and Carol (Carl) Tkacs of Berlin Center; a sister, Patricia Warlop; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews and two half-brothers.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne E. Brigger, Sr. on July 10, 2014; two sons, Wayne, Jr. and Rick, as well as three sisters, Janet, Della and June.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 West Vermont Avenue, Sebring, OH 44672. Visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service immediately to follow.

Burial will take place at Palmyra Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy’s honor to Shiela’s Haven, 19690 W Middletown Road, Beloit, OH 44609.

Friends and family can send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy V. Brigger, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.