Dorothy Louise (Hickman) Eberling, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Louise (Hickman) Eberling, 84, of Beloit passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Dorothy was born on February 12, 1937 in Coalridge, Ohio to the late William D. and Ethel Mae (Wickam) Hickman.

Dorothy was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Beloit for 43 years.

Dorothy was the proud mother of eight children and in her free time she enjoyed to go to garage sales and going camping. She could be found frequently swinging on her porch with her fur babies and a book. Above all Dorothy loved spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren.



Dorothy is survived by her children Sandra (Bobby) Shell, Deborah Hoerig, Sharon (Jeff) Hawkins, James (Georgia) Eberling Jr., David (Gail) Eberling, Tracey (Clayton) Reakes, Susan (Mike) Snode and Mark Eberling; 18 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Dewey Hickamn Jr. and Archie Hickman. Besides her parents Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband James Lee Eberling who she married September 4, 1953 and passed away November 24, 2016; siblings Margaret Sines, Opal Brown, Ann Hartman and Howard Hickman.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

Arrangments have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel, 330-938-2526.

