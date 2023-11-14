SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris M. Teets, of Sebring, passed away peacefully on the Monday, November, 13, 2023.

She was born on January 20, 1934, in Salem, Ohio.

Doris was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Wagmiller) Bruderly. Doris lived a life full of love, hard work and dedication, leaving a legacy that will be remembered by all who knew her.



Doris was a proud graduate of Sebring McKinley High School, class of 1952.

Her early career days were spent at Speakman Insurance Agency, where she worked for 9.5 years.

It was in March of 1961 that Doris married the love of her life, Paul Teets, a union that lasted until his passing in February of 1999. Following their marriage, Doris transitioned into a full-time farming career alongside her husband, demonstrating her adaptability and commitment.

Doris was a member of the Greenford Christian Church, where her faith played an integral role in her life. She also was a member of the Alliance Area Senior Center.



In addition to her parents and her husband, Doris was predeceased by her brother, John Edwin Bruderly, who passed away in March of 2022.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane Aebi of Sebring; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the employees of Crandall Medical Center, Copeland Oaks, Dr. Vrable and Hospice of the Valley for their devoted care.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastor John Bush officiating. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Doris’ honor to the the donor’s favorite charity.

