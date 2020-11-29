Donte Jamond Fortune, Salem, Ohio

November 25, 2020

Donte Jamond Fortune, Salem, Ohio - obit
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donte Fortune of Salem, Ohio passed away on November 25, 2020.

His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

