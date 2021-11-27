Donna (Ward) Chappell, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna (Ward) Chappell, 92, of Salem passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

She was born in November of 1929, the daughter of the late Charles and May (Hiscox) Ward and was a graduate of Salem High School, class of 1947.

Donna loved to travel. She started her traveling as an adult when she headed west to Wyoming with her friends to work at a Dude Ranch, then on to Los Angeles before returning home.

She married Donald Chappell in 1951 and they started Chappell Picture Framing in 1961. Donna loved designing with her clients, meeting local and nationally known artists and never stopped working.

Donna loved to laugh and had a smile that was unforgettable. Only love and encouragement always radiated from her.

She was a member of the Salem First United Methodist Church, the Salem Chamber of Commerce, a former member of the Youngstown Regional Chamber of Commerce, Salem Historical Society, the Sub-debs and the Professional Picture Framers Association.

Survivors include her two children, son, David (Kandi) Chappell and daughter, Diane (Jim) Foreman of Salem; grandchildren, Sean Chappell of Leetonia, Kristen (Thom) Mills of Canandaigua, New York and Kelsey (Shawn) Mulcahy of Buffalo, New York; five great-grandchildren, Lailen Chappell, Adalyn, Lydia, Mason Mulcahy and Alice Mills. She is also survived by a sister, Carol (Larry) Outtrim; a sister-in-law, Janice Ward; cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Ward and a sister, Linda Ward.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donna’s memory to The Salem First United Methodist Church, 244 South Broadway Avenue, Salem, OH 44460; Salem Public Library, 821 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460; or the Salem Historical Society, 239 South Lundy Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at brownfhonline.com.

