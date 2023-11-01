BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna R. (Fullerton) Vernon, 78 of Wooster and formerly of Beloit, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Wayne County Care Center in Wooster.

She was born in Sebring, Ohio on July 18, 1945 the daughter of the late Harold and Frances Fullerton.

She and her late husband, George K. Vernon, were married on August 16, 1969; he passed away in May of 2011.

She was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Donna was an avid reader and enjoyed playing games and cards, however, she most loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children: a daughter, Lisa (Brian) Vernon-Dotson of Wooster, a son, George R. (Kelli) Vernon of Salem, a son, Kenneth (Julie) Vernon of Salem and a daughter, Trisha (Criss) Eckelberry of Sebring. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Victoria (Jake) Leich, Brianna (Joe) Tarr, Abigail Vernon, Hanna Mossgrove, Kathyrn Eckelberry, Jennie Eckelberry, Bobby Dotson, Kerrissa Dotson, Jensen Vernon, Jaimi Mossgrove and Kenna Eckelberry and a great-granddaughter, Adalynn Vernon. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia Fox of Sebring and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Joshua Dotson and 13 siblings,: Barbara Snyder, Russell Fullerton, Jack Fullerton, Judith Higgins, Delbert Fullerton, Harold Fullerton Jr., Janet May, William Fullerton, Mary Fullerton, James Fullerton, Kathleen Fullerton, Eugene Fullerton and Velva Ward.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastor Mike Kimball officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., prior to the service.

A private burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to Life Care Hospice at https://www.ohioshospicelifecare.org/waystogive/donations/ in memory of Donna.

