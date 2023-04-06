ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Mather, 79, of Alliance passed away on Monday, April 4, 2023 at Altercare of Alliance.

Donna was born on February 29, 1944 in Sistersville, West Virginia to the late Arthur and Naomi (Henderson) Speece.

Donna enjoyed to travel especially visiting West Virginia with her sisters and spending time with her family and grandchildren.



Donna is survived by her children Shannon (Paula) Mather and Angel (Andrew) Lanham; grandchildren Jeffrey Ghent, Lacey Mather and Casey Beech and a brother Bill (Carol) Speece.

Besides her parents Donna was preceded in death by three sisters Linda Widla, Shirley Betz and April Speece.



