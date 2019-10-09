Donna M. (Frazier) Davis, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna M. (Frazier) Davis, 91, of Sebring, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Copeland Oaks.

Donna was born on October 21, 1927, in Alliance to the late Kash and Edith (Grimes) Frazier.

She worked for the Alliance Board of Education as a secretary for many years.

A funeral service will be held at Highland Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11:15 a.m.

A time of visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring.