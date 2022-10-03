ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A sweet little lady left us for Heaven and into her beloved Ray’s arms on Friday, September 30, 2022.



Donna Jean (Miller) Lauener, 93, was born March 20,1929 in Alliance, Ohio as the eighth of 15 children born to the late Paul Vernon and Rose (Spiker) Miller. This family included 11 sons and four daughters.

She lived her entire life in the area and attended Alliance City Schools.

Donna married Ray Lauener on September 22, 1950. They met at a downtown movie theater when a handsome young Ray smiled at her and tugged at the scarf around her neck. They were side by side for 61 years.



Her “home was her castle” and she was an immaculate housekeeper. She loved to cook and bake.

Her family loved her spaghetti sauce, lasagna with tiny meatballs, chocolate mayonnaise cake and the hundreds of cookies also shared with friends and neighbors. Donna bowled in many leagues at Parkway Lanes. She and Ray were also members of Sleepy Hollow Golf Club for many years. They visited Europe for their 25th anniversary in 1975 and the highlight was going to Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland – the homeland of the Lauener ancestors. In their retirement, Donna and Ray crisscrossed America in their travel trailer and spent many winters in Las Cruces, New Mexico.



Ray preceded her in death on December 27, 2011. In addition, she was preceded in death by her ten brothers, Robert, William, Kenneth, Ralph, Vincent, Johnny, Paul, Charles, Raymond and Glenn Miller and two sisters, Dorothy Fudoli and Delores Foster.

Donna was a wonderful mom to her two sons and their wives, Rick and Denise Lauener of Homeworth, Ohio and Ran and Cyndi Lauener of Palmyra, Ohio. She loved her four grandkids, Brooke (Heath) Morgan, Hilary (Jonas) Wertin, Tye (Lindsay) Lauener and Kelly (Mike) Doty. GiGi’s eyes lit up when she was surrounded by her great-grandkids, Kylie Morgan; Hadleigh, Fynn and Charley Wertin, Jacob, Nathan and Paige Doty. She is also survived by brother, Clyde Miller and sister, June (Wayne) Beltz.



One day she announced: “I don’t want any service and just bury me in one of my old sweatshirts!”

So … her visitations are private but we did buy her a new sweatshirt!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Hospice at Alliance (https://bit.ly/3SQVbHY) for which, along with “Kim’s Place,” we are so grateful for the wonderful, loving care given to our precious Donna the past 18 months.

Her entombment will be with her husband, Ray, at the Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum in Beloit, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Lauener, please visit our floral store.